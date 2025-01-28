Braves Outfielder Named The Athletic's Top Breakout Candidate
The discussion on a potential big 2025 season for Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has progressed throughout the offseason. However, one writer might have the highest expectations for him.
The Atheltic’s Jim Bowden ranked his 12 breakout candidates and put Harris at the top of the list. He thinks he’s due after what was described as a “disappointing, injury-shortened season.”
Along with him, Bowden ranked Braves pitcher Grant Holmes as a breakout candidate - ranking him 12th.
“I think this season his production will rebound,” Bowden wrote.
At the plate, Bowden expects Harris to bat .300, hit more than 20 home runs and steal more than 25 bases. On the field, he expects him to compete for his first career Gold Glove.
“His prime years start now,” Bowden said.
In the first two seasons of his career, Harris narrowly missed a 20-20 season both times. He stole 20 bases both times but hit 19 and 18 home runs. In his defense, he’s never played for than 138 games in a season, so getting close to a full season would get him there without even breaking out.
Harris’ strong finish to the season wasn’t acknowledged in Bowden’s reasoning. While not mentioned, it’s unlikely that it wasn’t a factor in his decision to rank him so high.
The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year slashed .283/.318/.506 with 11 of his 16 home runs in 43 games. He only stole two bags, but after a major hamstring injury, he was likely proceeding with caution. The last thing the Braves needed was having him back on the Injured List when half the starting lineup was missing.
But the writing is on the wall for the 23-year-old outfielder to join the ranks as the next star player in Atlanta.
Here at Atlanta Braves on SI, Harris is predicted to rack up over 180 hits and win a Gold Glove.
Bleacher Report named him as someone “more than capable” of making his first All-Star game this season. Since the game will be in Atlanta, the timing would be perfect.