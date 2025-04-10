Braves Manager Provides Positive Update on Ronald Acuña Jr.
Ronald Acuña is another step closer to returning to the Atlanta Braves lineup.
According to Braves manager Brian Snitker, Acuña will head out to Los Angeles to be evaluated early next week. After that, they’ll be able to determine the plan going forward. If things look good, the Braves can further ramp up his rehab.
No timetable or anything about a rehab assignment was mentioned.
Going forward, a key part of his rehab will be running and building him back up in that regard. Starting, stopping and cutting were phrases used by Snitker to explain what he would be able to start working on.
So far, Acuña has been working at the expected pace.
“They just got to check him out before they can sign off on it,” Snitker said. “I think this was all part of the plan initially. I don’t think anything he does is gonna rush it. This has been the case from the get-go.”
Snitker said that Acuña has been seeing live pitching in the box, but he’s not running out of the batter’s box. So, his knee has been cleared to handle that level of torque for some time.
Acuña has been out since the end of May 2024 with a torn ACL. He’s now had the injury in both knees.
He didn’t see any live action during Spring Training like his pitching counterpart Spencer Strider did. All work was on the backfields.
Even with he is cleared to get back out and run, the emphasis will still be on his bat. He doesn't plan to go as hard on the basepaths to keep his knees healthy. That has to happen once you’ve had surgery done on both knees.
Fangraphs currently projects that Acuña will slash .298/.385/.522 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs over 128 games. They still projected 45 stolen bases. Not so sure how realistic that will be with the new game plan, but the rest of his predicted stats are doable.
Sean Murphy has already shown in his return that getting an impact veteran back in the lineup will provide more results. Acuña should be able to do the same with the care going into him.