Braves' Potential Fifth SP Set to Pitch Against Reds, Strider Gets Bristol
The Atlanta Braves have set their rotation for the upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds. They give the ball to the recently acquired Carlos Carrasco to pitch Thursday’s game.
Meanwhile, Spencer Strider will pitch this Sunday when the Braves and Reds face off at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the MLB Speedway Classic.
Carrasco was acquired on Sunday from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations. He pitched in eight games, six of them starts, for the Yankees this season. He has a 5.91 ERA over 32 innings pitched. He was designated for assignment on May 6. He accepted his assignment to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and had a 3.27 ERA over 11 games, 10 starts.
Depending on how this goes, the Braves could have themselves a fifth starter to help them get through the next few weeks until Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach return from the 60-day injured list.
With Grant Holmes going down with right elbow inflammation, all five members of the Braves' opening day starting rotation are on the 60-day injured list.
In an effort to bolster the rotation, they acquired Erick Fedde from the St. Louis Cardinals along with Carrasco. Fedde made his team debut on Tuesday, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs.
Strider is a fitting choice to take the ball in the MLB Speedway Classic. The 2023 All-Star is a top starter in the Braves' rotation, regardless of health. He’s a rotation mainstay, and a top starter should pitch in a major game.
It will be the first time that either a National League or an American League team has played a regular season game in Tennessee. That game will take place this Saturday in front of crowd of over 85,000 spectators. This will set an MLB regular-season attendance record when the game is played. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. EDT On Saturday.
Along with Carrasco and Strider, Bryce Elder will pitch on Friday for the second and final game in Cincinnati in the series.