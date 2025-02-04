Optimistic Strider Update Could Determine Braves Remaining Offseason Plans
The Atlanta Braves' plans for major additions to the roster might already be completed for the offseason. That’s right. Jurickson Profar might be all. While that isn’t an update that’ll please fans, the reasoning behind it is auspicious.
MLB Jon Morosi dissected comments from general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Athopoulos told MLB Network Radio that the Braves are “increasingly confident” that starting pitcher Spencer Strider will be able to pitch for them early in the season.
“This is news that Strider is, I won’t say ahead of schedule, but really meeting every checkpoint for him to be a key part of the Braves rotation,” Morosi said.
The justification for leaning into Strider being back early is the battered-and-bruised Braves 2024 team made the playoffs. Morosi added that Anthopoulos might be a bit over-optimistic, but that is the reasoning nonetheless.
As already projected, Strider will jump in and fill Max Fried’s spot in the rotation. Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes will be the top candidates to fill the hole left by Charlie Morton’s departure.
Both Holmes and Strider are expected to start the season in the rotation while Strider wraps up his recovery.
As previously reported, the Braves haven’t ruled out that they could add another starting pitcher. However, they don’t want to block Anderson or Holmes unless it’s a big enough move.
When options continue to come off the board, such as Jack Flaherty or Max Scherzer, it’s looking increasingly unlikely this is happening - hence why they appear to be done at this point.
MLB Network listed the current Braves starting rotation options, including a healthy Strider as the following:
- Chris Sale (2024 Cy Young Winner, All-Star)
- Reynaldo Lopez (2024 All-Star)
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Spencer Strider (2023 All-Star)
- Ian Anderson
- Gran Holmes
- AJ Smith-Shawver (No. 2 Prospect, 2024)
- Hurston Waldrep (No. 3 Prospect, 2024)
- Bryce Elder (2023 All-Star)
Each one of these arms, besides Anderson, made at least one start for the Braves in 2024 to varying success.
FanGraphs projects that Strider will finish the 2025 season with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched.