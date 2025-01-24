World Series Champion Pitcher Floated as Potential Braves 'Wish List' Target
After signing Jurickson Profar, the next natural move for the Atlanta Braves will likely be adding a pitcher. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named a new potential target on Jan. 24.
Rymer suggested left-hander Andrew Heaney could be on Atlanta's offseason "wish list."
"The Braves reportedly had a deal with Jeff Hoffman, only to walk away from it after noticing a shoulder issue in his physical. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, he might have initially been used as a starter before being moved to the pen in the latter half of his deal," wrote Rymer.
"If it's a swingman the Braves want, potential pivot targets include Nick Pivetta and Andrew Heaney."
Signing a "swingman" would make a lot of sense for the Braves. It's rather clear that the team is confident in depth starters Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson, so the Braves don't necessarily need another starter. But Anderson starting long term is not the best plan, and the Braves currently have very little starting pitcher depth to overcome an injury if one occurs before Spencer Strider returns from his Tommy John surgery.
The Braves also have a hole in their bullpen. A.J. Minter left in free agency to sign with the New York Mets and veteran middle reliever Jesse Chavez remains a free agent. Also, setup man Joe Jiménez underwent offseason knee surgery and could miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season.
So, in an ideal world, the Braves will target a versatile pitcher who could start or pitch out of the bullpen. That would give the team flexibility with its rotation in April and after Strider returns.
Pundits have already mentioned Pivetta as a potential target. Rymer suggesting Heaney is a new possibility.
Heaney has 11 years of MLB experience. He has mostly started in his career, but he has also made 18 relief appearances in the regular season. During the 2023 postseason, he made three starts and two relief appearances for the Texas Rangers, who won the World Series.
Over 11 seasons, Heaney has posted a 51-62 record. He also owns a 4.45 ERA and 1.265 WHIP in 203 games.
Spotrac projected Heaney to receive a 2-year, $21.6 million contract this offseason. That would pay him roughly $10.8 million for the 2025 season.
That's about in line with what MLB.com's Mark Bowman wrote the Braves have to spend on a free agent pitcher this offseason. On Jan. 24, the Braves inked Profar to a 3-year, $42 million contract.