Braves Provide Injury Updates for Two Players On Rehab Assignments
The Atlanta Braves announced that outfielder Stuart Fairchild will begin his rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett. They also officially announced that Nacho Alvarez Jr. has arrived to Triple-A.
Fairchild has been out since suffering a pinky injury in the top half of the doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 29. He dislocated it sliding into second base. He was available as a pinch runner for the second game but went on the 10-day injured list immediately after.
It was an injured-filled day for the Braves. It was the same game that AJ Smith-Shawver went down with a UCL injury and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery to end his season.
In 33 at-bats, Fairchild is batting .182 with a 47 OPS+. He's primarily been used in pinch-running situations late in games but has been penciled into the starting lineup a handful of times, including the game where he got hurt. When he gets back, he'll likely resume this role with the team.
Fairchild will begin his rehab assignment alongside Alvarez., who is being transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett starting Thursday. He began his rehab assignment on Monday down in the complex league. The Braves previously reported that Alvarez would be heading to Triple-A on Wednesday but the move was made official on Thursday.
Alvarez has been out with a wrist injury since late February. He got injured during an at-bat during a Spring Training game. Updates on his front has been virtually quiet until the word of his rehab assignment.
The Braves slowly are getting healthier again. They can get back two players who can help them in different ways. One is a depth piece who is used to boost their chances on the basepaths in the late innings. The other is a top prospect who could ideally provide a spark to the lineup and provide further depth at the shortstop position alongside Nick Allen.