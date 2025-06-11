Braves Top Shortstop Prospect to Continue Rehab in Triple-A
Triple-A Gwinnett announced Wednesday morning that Atlanta Braves shortstop Nacho Alvarez will continue his rehab assignment in the team.
According to the Stripers, Alvarez, on the Braves' 60-day injured list, while recovering from left wrist inflammation, is scheduled to play in Thursday’s 7:05 p.m. game vs. Memphis at Coolray Field.
The Braves first announced that Alvarez would begin his rehab assignment Monday down in the complex league. He played in two games, stepping up to the plate five times. He went hitless but drew two walks and scored once.
The Braves No. 3 prospect made his return to Triple-A after making his debut last season. He batted .297 with an .861 OPS, 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, nine doubles, one triple, 47 runs and 10 stolen bases in 64 games.
He made his Major League debut last season hitting .100 (3-for-30) in eight games.
Alvarez has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season but has been out since the early Grapefruit League games during Spring Training. He exited a game with an apparent wrist injury Feb. 27 and hasn't seen action since.
No timetable has been reported. He's close to being eligible to be activated from the injured list, but he still needs time to build up. Keep in mind that he got hurt early in Spring Training. Given the offensive struggles and lack of shortstop depth, the Braves will likely bring him up as soon as they feel he's ready to go and eligible to head up.
Should we see him back in the Majors at some point this season, he'd likely take Luke Williams' spot on the roster. The Braves need the shortstop depth and he could platoon with Nick Allen. Eli White is a theoretical shortstop option because of his experience in the minors, but the Braves haven't actually tested that yet. He played one game at second base last season.
Having Alvarez back, just to have the option, would be great for the Braves. If he gets a handle on big league pitching quickly if and when he gets up here, that would ease the offensive woes that have been dragging down the team.