Braves Provide Memorable All-Star Moments During Tough Season
The All-Star Week festivities in Atlanta are in the books. During a tough season, the Atlanta Braves and their fans still had something to celebrate and make good memories.
In the marquee event, fans got to see two of the three Braves All-Stars in action. Ronald Acuña Jr. started the game in left field and Matt Olson came in as a substitution late in the game.
Acuña went 1-for-2 with a run scored in front of the hometown crowd. He was driven in on a two-run double by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom of the first to give the National League a 2-0 lead. Acuña received a standing ovation from the crowd as he stepped up to the plate.
Olson saw action as well, coming in as a defensive substitution and getting an at-bat. While he stuck out in his lone at-bat, he showed off that Gold Glove caliber glove. In the top of the ninth with one out, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm hit a sharp ground ball to first base that Olson was able to slide and grab to keep it from going down the line. He flipped it to New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz to get the out.
The National League went on to beat the American League in the swing-off to win the All-Star Game for the second time in three years. It’s the NL’s second win since 2012.
Along with the moments on the field, the crowd was treated to an emotional tribute to Hank Aaron at the end of the sixth inning. The Braves paid tribute with a video and reenactment of his historic 715th home run to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list, with a light show and a firework that was launched to look like a home run to left field.
The All-Star Game also saw the return of longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman to Truist Park. As he was subbed out for Pete Alonso in the third inning, the fans applauded him, and he tipped his cap to the fans as he slowly walked back to the dugout.
Other Standout Moments from All-Star Events
Olson participated in the Home Run Derby in place of Acuña the night before. After a slow start - four home runs in the first 1:30 - got going with 11 home runs in the final 90 seconds to finish with 15 home runs. He missed out on moving on to the semifinal by two home runs, but the fans gave him a roar of applause for the effort.
"Yeah, it's definitely special," Olson said while mic'd up for the All-Star Game Tuesday night. "The reaction from the crowd yesterday when I got rolling on a couple homers was amazing. The energy here has been great and definitely showing us some extra love."
It was especially impactful for Olson. He's from the Atlanta area originally and got to participate in an event he got to attend as a kid in 2000.
During the All-Star Futures Game, a couple Braves prospects gave fans some hope for what's coming down the line. JR Ritchie and Hayden Harris pitched scoreless outings in the event. The National League prospects beat the American League prospects, 4-2.
Ritchie's effort saw him get a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett shortly after the event. Atlanta Braves on SI heard of his call-up Sunday evening with official announcments coming Tuesday afternoon.