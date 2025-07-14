REPORT: Braves No. 6 Prospect Gets Promotion to Triple-A
Another Atlanta Braves top prospect is moving up in the minor leagues. Right-hander and No. 6 prospect JR Ritchie is being promoted to Triple-A, per source.
The report comes a day after he was the starting pitcher in the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out two to get the game underway. He threw 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes.
Ritchie was also the starter for the Braves in the Spring Breakout game back in March. He'll join his fellow Futures Game rep Hayden Harris in Triple-A Gwinnett. Harris was promoted June 10.
Heading into the Futures Games, Ritchie had a 2.35 ERA across 15 starts split between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus this season. In his most recent start on July 5, he tossed his first scoreless outing at the Double-A level, pitching five innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out a Double-A best eight batters.
This will be his third promotion in the minors over the last 12 months as his quick rise continues.
When Ritchie first heard he was heading to the Futures Game, he had a panic because he thought he was getting traded. Let alone is he not getting traded and got to start the Futures Game, he's now receiving a promotion.
Ritchie is the Braves' No. 6 prospect in the system. He was drafted by the Braves with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was taken with a competitive balance pick during the first round. The Braves acquired the draft in a trade that sent three minor leaguers to the Kansas City Royals.
He's become one of their more intriguing prospects since he returned from recovering from Tommy John surgery a year ago. He joins Blake Burkhalter in heading to Triple-A. The 24-year-old right-hander was called up July 10.