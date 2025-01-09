Braves' Raisel Iglesias Cracks MLB's Top Relievers List
Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias’ 2024 season earned him notoriety as one of the best in the game. MLB Network released its top 10 relievers right now and ranked Iglesias at No. 10.
Here is the full top 10:
- Devin Williams, NYY (remains first)
- Cade Smith, CLE (not ranked)
- Ryan Helsley, STL (previously second)
- Emmanuel Clase, CLE (not ranked)
- Mason Miller, ATH (not ranked)
- Edwin Uceta, TB (not ranked)
- Tanner Scott, FA (not ranked)
- Kirby Yates, FA (not ranked)
- Jeff Hoffman, FA (not ranked)
- Raisel Iglesias, ATL (not ranked)
He, along with seven other members of the list, was previously unranked. That just shows how volatile the list of top relievers is that eight of them were previously unranked. To give you an idea, in the top-10 center fielders list that Michael Harris II is part of, only four players were previously unranked. One of those is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year.
Iglesias heads into 2025 coming off a career year at 34 years old. He finished the season with a 1.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 34 saves. The highlight of his season was his scoreless streak that lasted 35 1/3 innings that spanned 30 appearances and almost three months.
This run got him named by Bleacher Report as a potential first-time all-star this year. Would be great to have that happen when the Braves are hosting the game.
Being in the top 10 at all is a big deal. This is not meant to discredit this. But it still feels like putting him at 10th underrated him a bit. He has the case to be a couple spots higher.
He has a better ERA, WHIP, opponent’s average and ERA+ than Jeff Hoffman and Ryan Helsley. The latter is ranked in the top three.
Iglesias: 1.95 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, .160 opponent’s avg., 214 ERA+
Helsley: 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, .210 opponent’s avg., 206 ERA+
Hoffman: 2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, .197 opponent’s avg. 188 ERA+
Helsey was the saves leader. Nothing to scoff at. Both of these guys were all-stars. Can’t take that away from them. But if we’re ranking objectively who the best relievers in the game are, it’s hard to say that, by the numbers, Iglesias is behind some of these guys.
Perhaps another good year will change the tune of “The Shedder.”