Three Braves Players Tabbed as Likely First-Time All-Stars in 2025
Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias heads into 2025 coming off a career year at 34 years old. He finished the season with a 1.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 34 saves. The highlight of his season was his scoreless streak that lasted 35 1/3 innings that spanned 30 appearances and almost three months.
Despite this unreal run, he was nowhere to be found at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.
Timing is everything in the defense of the selectors, as his dominant streak came around in mid-June and continued well after the All-Star Game was already played.
Had it started sooner, he probably would have gotten selected.
But regardless of how he’s done in his career, which has been notably consistent, he hasn’t been able to get himself a nod for a spot in the Midsummer Classic.
However, one writer thinks this will finally change. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter picked Iglesias as a player primed to make his first All-Star Game in 2025.
“The 34-year-old now has five 30-save campaigns on his resume, and 2024 was arguably the best season of his career, with his 1.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and .160 opponents' batting average all representing personal bests,” Reuter wrote. “It's time his consistency in the late innings was rewarded with a trip to the Midsummer Classic.”
For his career, Iglesias has a 2.87 ERA and received Cy Young Votes in 2021.
Perhaps the notoriety of last season could help build a case coming into the season. If he can build off of last season, we’ll have the attention needed when the selection time comes.
It would be a timely first nod because the All-Star Game will be in his home stadium.
Two Other Braves Who Also Have a Shot
While Iglesias was the only Braves player to make the final cut, he gave a shoutout to center fielder Michael Harris II and starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach.
He didn’t go into any specifics on why these players missed the cut, Reuter said that Harris, Schellenbach and the remaining almost players are “ more than capable of punching their ticket to the Midsummer Classic for the first time in 2025.”
Harris has been standing out as a potential All-Star since he arrived in the league, receiving National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. While he had a down year overall in a 2024 season that saw him miss time due to injury, we got a flash of what could be coming at the end.
In September, Harris slashed .316/.344/.579 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. To put it into greater perspective, that’s a 162-game pace of 50 home runs and 112 RBIs.
A healthy season could mean the Braves see an already important bat reach new heights. If he does, he’ll get an extra chance to take the field at Truist Park in July.
Schwellenbach is coming off a surprise rookie campaign that frankly doesn’t happen under other circumstances. It took some injuries for him to get his turn. But getting his turn led to a major break for the Braves.
In 21 starts, Schewellenbach had a 3.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings. In his final 15 starts, he had a 2.54 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. If comes back out next season and keeps that up, he’s absolutely representing his team the year they get to host.