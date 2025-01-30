Braves Recently Signed OF Prospect Ranked Top 15 in Team's System
Recently signed Atlanta Braves outfield prospect Diego Tornes is already a top player in their system. Baseball America has ranked him in their top-15 Braves prospects.
Knowing how pitcher-heavy the Braves system is, he's automatically one of their top position player prospects overall.
Baseball reporter Francys Romero dubbed him “one of the most complete players in the 2024-25 international class."
Tornes is a five-tool switch hitter. He left Cuba at 13 years old in 2021 and trained at the Alex Sanchez Academy in the Dominican Republic.
On the 20 to 80 scale, his overall score is a 55, making him an above-average player. His power is scored at a 60, giving it a “plus’ rating. Tornes' arm and defense are considered “plus” stuff, with gold-glove caliber potential.
The Braves signed Tornes, with a $2.5 million bonus, when the international signing period opened on Jan. 15.
At his age, Tornes will be spending the next few years in the minors. Being top 15 is just the start and has the chance to rise up to the top of the prospect rankings by the time is he is ready.
Other outlets, such as MLB.com have yet to rank him for the upcoming season. He was not in their top-100 list, but should appear somewhere in their top-30 list for the Braves in 2025.
Those rankings will be released in early March.
They have had some major success in the international prospect game over the years.
One of the top examples is all-star Andruw Jones, who signed out of Curaçao in 1993, receiving a $46,000 signing bonus. Jones became one of the best outfielders in the game, winning 10 Gold Gloves and hitting 434 career home runs. Some argue he should be in the Hall of Fame.
Two other notable current players include outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Acuña won the 2023 National League MVP, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, has won three Silver Slugger Awards and is a four-time All-Star. Albies is a three-time All-Star and has won two Silver Slugger Awards.