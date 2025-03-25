Braves Place Ronald Acuña Jr., Others On Injured List
The Atlanta Braves moved multiple key players to the 15-day Injured List. They announced that right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., starting pitcher Spencer Strider, catcher Sean Murphy, shortstop Nacho Alvarez and right-hander Joe Jimenez were the ones going on the IL and all moves are retroactive to March 24.
There is no need to be alarmed. All of these moves were expected. That being said, it’s easy to be startled by all the names at once.
Acuña is finishing up his rehab from an ACL tear he suffered at the end of last May. He’s expected to be back early in the regular season, but the Braves continue to take their time with their start. He made no appearances in Spring Training games - getting all reps in the back fields.
Strider is a step closer to being back having made two Spring Training appearances. However, the Braves are sticking to their plan of not having him in the rotation for Opening Day. In two Spring Training starts, he allowed two earned runs over four innings pitched while striking out 10. He’s expected to be back at the end of April.
Murphy went on the IL after suffering a cracked rib. He has been expected to miss opening day but should be back no later than around the Braves first home stand.
This is the first update we’ve gotten on Alvarez in some time. He exited a game Feb. 27 due to discomfort in his left wrist. A few days later, there was an update that he was feeling better and could play again in a few days. However, that return never came. He continues to have left wrist inflammation.
Jimenez underwent knee surgery early in the offseason. He is expected to miss nearly the entire season recovering. It’s realistic his next appearance is in 2026. The Braves will have to see who emerges as their setup man in his absence.