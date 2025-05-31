Braves Schwellenbach Hits Career-High Velocity En Route To Rare Feat
These days, it can be tacky to say someone is bringing the heat. However, with Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach having a new high in velocity, it might be OK this time.
Schwellenbach topped out at a tick over 100 mph in Saturday's outing against the Boston Red Sox. It was also the first time in his career that he hit 99 mph or 100 mph on the radar gun.
He admitted after the game that once he saw that he reached 99, he was pushing to get to triple-digits.
"When I struck that batter in the first inning, I was going for it. I was going for 100," Schwellenbach said. "Afterwards, I'm just doing the same thing that I usually do. It was just coming out a little bit better."
The birthday boy was averaging 98 mph on his four seamer in the 5-0 win.
The extra juice helped net him his second consecutive double-digit strikeout game and his third overall on the season. He matched his season high with 11 punchouts, which he first reached in his last start on May 25.
Overall on the day, he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings allowing five hits and no walks. This was also his second straight outing with no free passes.
This is the second time in Schwellebach's career that he's had back-to-back games with double-digit strikeouts and no walks. There have been just 41 other instances all time where this has happened. It sounds like a lot until you remember there have been thousands of pitchers in MLB history. Then factor in how many others have done it multiple times (four).
Manager Brian Snitker was impressed had Schwellenbach's strike throwing ability went mixing in the extra power.
"That strike-to-ball percentage is crazy," Snitker said. "The stuff today was, for even him I think, he was throwing over 100 and not over-exerting either. He's just staying with his delivery and that's the outcome."
Schwellenbach has a 2.16 ERA in his last five starts and has pitched into the seventh inning in his last four starts. That's proven to be valuable with the long stretch of games the Braves have had. Knowing they're down a starter makes it even more valuable.