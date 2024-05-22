Braves Send Out Max Fried for Middle Game of Cubs Series
The Atlanta Braves are giving the people what they want tonight: A premiere lefty pitching matchup.
Atlanta’s sending the 2022 Cy Young runner-up Max Fried (3-2, 3.81) to the mound to face off with Justin Steele (0-1, 5.21 ERA). Don’t let Steele’s ERA fool you, as he’s coming off of an injured list stint and has made only four starts on the season, but he was an All-Star and a Cy Young finalist last season after winning 16 games.
With Atlanta dropping game one and having an uncertain pitching plan for game three, the Braves would love to steal the middle game of the series here.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, May 22nd
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
C Travis d’Arnaud
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
LF Adam Duvall
3B Zack Short
Fried’s hoping to replicate his success from last season - on August 4th, the lefty went six scoreless innings on three hits, not walking a batter while striking out eight (and throwing only 72 pitches to do it). He’ll need to get through former MVP Cody Bellinger, though - the outfielder is 6-15 with a homer and four RBI off of Fried in their respective careers.
Here's the Cubs lineup:
2B Nico Hoerner
RF Seiya Suzuki
CF Cody Bellinger
DH Christopher Morel
1B Patrick Wisdom
SS Dansby Swanson
LF Ian Happ
3B Nick Madrigal
C Miguel Amaya
Steele’s also making his first start against Atlanta since last season, but he’s looking to improve on 2023’s efforts: In two starts, he allowed seven runs (six earned) in just 10.2 innings, walking five and giving up two homers. Several Braves regulars have hit Steele very well in their careers - Ronald Acuña Jr is 3-8, Ozzie Albies is 4-6, Matt Olson is 3-7 with a homer and four RBI, and Michael Harris II is 4-7.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, May 22nd
Tonight’s matchup, scheduled for a 7:40 PM ET first pitch, is being broadcast on Bally Sports South and Marquee Network, with those out-of-market having the game on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Cubs radio broadcast is available on 670 The Score and WRTO 1200 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.