Braves Send Ray Kerr to Mound With Hopes of Splitting Series with Nationals
The Atlanta Braves are hoping for a series split.
Sandwiching a win in game two with two losses highlighted by opposing dominance on the mound (35 strikeouts) and a lack of run-scoring by the Braves (eight total runs in the first three games), Atlanta’s going to need to score early and often to take down Washington in tonight’s finale.
Adjusting the initial plan, manager Brian Snitker announced last night that the Braves are giving Ray Kerr (1-1, 5.40 ERA) another start and pushing Reynaldo López back to Friday, while the Nationals are countering with Trevor Williams (4-0, 2.29 ERA).
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals on Thursday, May 30th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
CF Michael Harris II
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
2B Ozzie Albies
SS Orlando Arcia
C Sean Murphy
RF Adam Duvall
LF Jarred Kelenic
Kerr’s hoping for much better results than his last start, where he lasted just four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and allowed five runs on seven hits. (In his defense, he didn’t find out he was starting until after he had already landed in Pittsburgh). He’s getting another shot to start today and, thankfully, is doing it with at least 24 hours notice.
Here's the Nationals lineup:
SS CJ Abrams
RF Lane Thomas
1B Joey Meneses
DH Jesse Winker
C Keibert Ruiz
3B Nick Senzel
2B Ildemaro Vargas
LF Eddie Rosario
CF Jacob Young
Williams is hoping to continue his success against the Braves - he’s 2-1 in his last five starts with a 2.96 ERA, not giving up more than two runs in any outing across that stretch.
The most perplexing hitter for Williams to figure out, strangely, has been shortstop Orlando Arcia. In twenty plate appearances, Arcia’s batting .300 with a homer and a .941 OPS off of the righty. .
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals on Thursday, May 30th
The series finale is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch. It’s being broadcast on Bally Sports South and MASN 2, with those out-of-market getting the game as part of a national broadcast on MLB Network.
If you’d rather just listen, the Nationals radio broadcast is available on 106.7 The Fan and DC 87.7 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country. Both teams have Spanish language broadcasts today, with Atlanta’s on La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM and Washington’s on La Pantera 100.7 FM/1220 AM.