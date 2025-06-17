Braves Series Opener vs Mets Gets New First Pitch Time
The Atlanta Braves series opener against the New York Mets has a new start time after entering a rain delay. First pitch is now scheduled for 8:10 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT.
Rain started coming down hard just after 6 p.m. and tarp quickly went on the field.
Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4,3.11 ERA) is currently scheduled to start Tuesday night's game and would go toe-to-toe with Mets starter David Peterson (5-2,2.49 ERA).
This is the first time the two teams would play each other this season. Mid-June is pretty late for a division matchup to get underway, but that's how the scheduling worked out. The two will play each other, barring any changes with the weather, six times in June. A series in Flushing, Queens, will be played next week.
Last season, the Braves edged out the Mets to take the season series seven games to six, allowing them to make the 2024 Postseason with the second National League Wild Card.
According to The Weather Channel, storms are expected to continue until 9 p.m. in Marietta, Ga.
This is a developing situation and updates will be added to this page as they come.