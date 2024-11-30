Braves Sign Right-Handed Pitcher to One-Year Contract
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday night that they signed right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the 2025 season.
According to MLB’s page on non-guaranteed contracts, Gillespie’s contract will become guaranteed upon making the Major League roster out of Spring Training,
Let’s get one thing cleared up because of name similarity. No, this isn’t former MLB infielder Conor Gillaspie trying to make a comeback. This guy happens to be 10 years younger with a very similar name and is also a pitcher.
Gillispie made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians. He made three appearances, finishing with a 2.25 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and eight strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Along with his three MLB appearances, he made 27 appearances, 15 starts, with Triple-A Columbus. He had a 4.05 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and held hitters to a .221 opponent’s average.
According to his MLB.com profile, Gillispie was designated for assignment on Nov. 19 and became a free agent on Nov. 22.
This team loves to find diamonds in the rough and make something great out of them, so we’ll see what becomes of this deal. However, if his MLB stats reflect who he is as a pitcher, that'll end up being an inaccurate description.
His numbers are from a small sample size, but the Braves must like what they see. He could prove to be a solid addition to the Braves pitching staff. Wouldn't be the first time, and won't be the last instance either.
While they have plugged the rotation before with surprise additions, such as Reynaldo Lopez, he would more likely help out a bullpen that has a key injury in Joe Jimenez and potentially losing AJ Minter.
The Braves continue to stock up on potential pitching help for next season. After originally choosing to non-tender them, they signed Ray Kerr and former prospect Royber Salinas to minor league contracts.