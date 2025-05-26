Braves Snitker Reveals Plan for Ronald Acuña Jr. Ahead of Phillies Series
Ronald Acuña Jr. is coming off his first series back with the Atlanta Braves. He was able to take the field in all three games immediately, something manager Brian Snitker attributed to the schedule.
There were back-to-back afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday, giving Acuña about 24 hours in between to rest up.
“There was plenty of recovery time with the 4 [:15 p.m.] and 4 [:15 p.m.],” he said.
Acuña has the built-in day off since the Braves are heading to Philadelphia. Snitker is hopeful that the 2023 National League MVP will be able to play the entire three-game series.
He played in the field in all three games against the San Diego Padres for all nine innings. He had 13 plate appearances, batting .333 with a 1.302 OPS, two home runs, a double and three RBIs.
It was about everything that the team could have hoped for from him.
“It’s awesome. The at-bats have been really good. Obviously the fielding, everything. He feels good. That’s a good first series.
He’s had his share of eclectic moments in just his first three games. He homered on the first pitch he saw in his first game back on Friday. He gave the Braves a 1-0 lead and ultimately their entire offense on the night. Acuña’s run prevention returned on night one too, when he recorded an outfield assist to hose a runner at second base late in the game.
On Saturday, he belted a two-run shot to have his second home run in less than 24 hours. His double on Sunday gave him extra-base hits in all three games.
The Braves dropped the series, but he’s providing the spark that the team was hoping for. In the long run, it should translate to more wins.
Their road series with the Phillies begins on Tuesday with a 6:45 p.m.