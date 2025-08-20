Braves Spencer Schwellenbach Back to Playing Toss
Spencer Schwellenbach is back to throwing a baseball. The Atlanta Braves right-hander was seen in the outfield playing catch Wednesday afternoon. Manager Brian Snitker said it was flat ground throwing. He wouldn't exactly call it long toss yet.
Don't expect to see him on the mound in a live game this season. Snitker said that he hopes Schwellenbach can work his way back to the point where he's pitching a live batting practice session before the end of the regular season.
If he can get to that point, he will be able to have a more normal offseason comepared to if he had finished still shut down from throwing. It removes much of the doubt that could surround him when he gets down to North Port, Fla., for Spring Training.
He's expected to be healthy next season. However, consider what is a more ideal situation to be in.
Schwellenbach has been out since late June with a fractured right elbow, which is his pitching arm. He started off on the 15-day injured list but quickly moved to the 60-day. Initially, there was hope he could be back in September, but those hopes quickly faded.
By this point in the season, he won't be ready.
In 17 starts this season, he had a 3.09 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. In the final game he pitched, he showed some extra juice on his fastball, hitting nearly 100 on the radar gun. According to Baseball Savant, he topped out at 99.4 mph.
That extra heat on his pitch might have been a bit more than his body was ready. Next season, his body could be ready for it, but we'll have to wait and see.
The Braves' rotation is looking like it'll see one arm return from the 60-day injured list this season. Chris Sale is set for a third rehab start on Saturday with Double-A Columbus. Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver are out for the rest of the season, with it remaining up in the air if either will pitch next season. Reynaldo López is also doubtful for a return this season.
While they're going to finish with one starter from opening day, they've managed to construct a new rotation to some success. Joey Wentz and Hurston Waldrep have both emerged as strong options who can compete for a rotation spot next season.
Spencer Strider has had his ups and downs this season, but he was expected to be back in the rotation, and that's exactly what's happened.