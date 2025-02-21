Braves Spencer Strider Takes Another Important Step in Recovery
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider took another step in his return to action on Friday. He threw a side session on the mound with the presence of a hitter. This was not live batting practice, hence the different wording. The hitter doesn’t swing.
At this time, Strider is not cleared for live batting practice yet.
It’s self-explanatory. He gets work in while a hitter in the box, but doesn’t have to focus on trying to get them out yet. It’s about getting a feel.
There isn’t anything new about this. Before regular season games, pitchers can be seen doing this warm-up with hitters from time to time.
Even though he’s only thrown side sessions so far, Strider is considered to be on a good track in his recovery. He’s expected to pitch in Spring Training games at some point. There is currently no timetable for his return, but he is expected to be back early in the season.
The Braves have emphasized that they are taking their time with him and fellow recovering star Ronald Acuña Jr. He’s recovering from his second torn ACL.
Strider hasn’t pitched in a live game since April 5, 2024. He suffered a UCL injury, but he did not undergo Tommy John surgery. The procedure involved an internal brace being put into his right elbow.
In his last full season, Strider made 30 starts, finishing 20-5, with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 113 ERA+ and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched. This effort earned him his first and currently only All-Star appearance and a fourth-place finish in Cy Young voting.
FanGraphs projects that Strider will finish the 2025 season with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched.