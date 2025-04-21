Braves Activate Newly Acquired Reliever Ahead of Cardinals Series
The Atlanta Braves announced that their newly acquired relief pitcher Scott Blewett has reported to the team. There will be a new arm in the bullpen in time for their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The jokes about his last name are already popping up in the replies. People can't help themsleves, and no one can blame them for it.
Knowing how the Braves operate, there's a chance we'll see this guy out on the mound at some point on Monday night. The new guys rarely take time to make an appearance. They hope after the game is they won't have to talk about how they blewett...OK, got the pun out of the way.
The 29-year-old righty was acquired Sunday night from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash consideration. Jose Suarez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
This is already Blewett's third team this season. He started his season with the Minnesota Twins, making two appearances before being designated for assignment. After two apperances for Baltimore, he was once again designated for assignment.
Despite the bouncing around and limited time in the Majors, the 29-year-old pitcher has pitched well when given the chance. He has a career 1.93 ERA in 21 career appearances. In his four appreances this season, he has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP.
The Braves have shuffled the bullpen again. A lot of names have already come and gone. Hector Neris, Jesse Chavez, Zach Thompson, Michael Peterson and now Suarez are all examples of pitchers who have already come and gone from the Braves bullpen.
At the low price of cash considerations, they can keep this carousel going until they're happy. However, it wouldn't hurt if this was guy that sticks.
Entering Monday, as a unit, the Braves bullpen has a 3.78 ERA. They're slowly improving. In the sweep over the Twins, they allowed two runs over 12 innings pitched. Home runs allowed has been an issue at times. The 10 they have allowed is eighth in MLB.
While the sample size is small, Blewett has a career 0.9 home runs per nine innings.