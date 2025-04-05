Braves Spencer Strider Spotted at Truist Park, Next Start Scheduled
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider is closing in on his return to the rotation. According to 92.9 FM The Game's Grant McAuley, Strider was seen getting work in at Truist Park following his dominant rehab start on Friday.
McAuley posted a video of Strider getting light work in in the outfield.
Strider isn't coming off the Injured List just yet. This apperance is exclusively to come and get work in. He will have another rehab start this Thursday. The goal is to get his pitch count up a little higher. According to manager Brian Snitker, that's about another 15 pitches - getting him to 90.
This projection follows the trend he's been on since he started seeing live action again in Spring Training. Each start has seen him stretch out about 15 pitches.
The Braves are taking their time and being calculative with their all-star talent. His rehab start on Friday saw him throw exactly 75 pitches, and he was pulled in the middle of an at-bat. Given that he underwent elbow surgery about 12 months ago, it makes sense that they're being so exact.
On Friday, he pitched 5 1/3, no-hit shutout innings, allowing two walks and striking out eight. In two rehab starts, he has a 1.08 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched.
He looks ready, but better safe than sorry.
The Braves might be in a 1-7 hole, but they have the long-term to consider with Strider. He's 26 years old and should be around to help them compete for a World Series title for a long time if they can keep him healthy.
Strider is finishing up his recovery from a UCL injury he suffered two starts into last season. He didn’t require Tommy John surgery, but he had a brace put into his elbow.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.