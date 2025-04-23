Braves to Promote Top Prospect to Double-A, Move Another to Bullpen
The Atlanta Braves are expected to promote No. 11 prospect Didier Fuentes, per sources. He will move up from High-A Rome to Double-A Columbus.
Fuentes is expected to take Jhancarlos Lara’s spot in the starting rotation. He will head to the Clingstone’s bullpen.
The 19-year-old right-hander turned heads during Spring Training with his dominant performance during the Spring Breakout game. He took the mound for the final three innings of the game and shut down the Tigers prospect hitters. He pitched a scoreless outing allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
Four of his punchouts came on fastballs up in the zone. Two came on the slider and one looked like it came off of his splitter. His strikeouts came in a few spots: up in the zone, just off the outside half of the plate and one down at the knees.
In three starts for High-A Rome, he has a 5.54 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, a .186 opponent’s average and 18 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched. In his most recent start, he pitched five one-run innings against the Asheville Tourists, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out nine.
Apart from the ERA, his stats all look solid.
Fuentes finished the 2024 season with Single-A Augusta. In 18 appearances, 17 of them starts, he finished with a 2.74 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and 98 strikeouts across 75 2/3 innings pitched.
“It averaged 93.6 mph last year and topped out at 97 mph, playing up thanks to a low release and impressive VAA (vertical approach angle),” His prospect profile on MLB.com said. “His 84 to 85 mph slider is a solid breaking ball and his best secondary offering. He has a splitter as an offspeed choice but doesn’t throw it often.”
His fastball and control are both graded an above-average 55 on the 20-to-80 scale.
Lara is ranked one spot lower on the Braves top-30 prospects list. He made his debut in Double-A out in Mississippi last season. Through three starts this season, he has a 9.00 ERA, a 2.30 WHIP, a .293 opponent’s average and 14 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.
In five starts in Double-A last season, he had a 3.92 ERA, a .217 opponent’s average, a 1.89 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
His fastball has a 55 grade as well, but his control is only rated a 40, which is a below-average rating.