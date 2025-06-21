Braves Top Infielder Prospect Having Strong Return From IL
The Atlanta Braves have been getting a promising performance out of their top position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., since he returned to live action, especially in Triple-A.
In his first five games with Triple-A Gwinnett, Alvarez is batting .353 with a 1.130 OPS with a home run and three RBIs. He hit that first home run of the campaign Friday night in Charlotte against the Knights.
Those who were tracking Alvarez last season during the summer months are familiar with his knack for a hot start with the Stripers. Between his promotion from Double-A until he got his first crack at the majors, he batted .336 with a 1.007 OPS across 28 games.
Once he got back from his stort MLB stint, he slumped for a bit in August before picking up the pace a bit again in September. Perhaps if he keeps this up for another month or so, the 22-year-old prospect could get another chance at joining the Braves.
The Braves, at that point, would be deciding if offense matters more than defense. The only spot Alvarez could hypothetically slide into is shortstop. The rest of the infield is locked down - it doesn't matter how much Ozzie Albies hasn't had it this year.
Nick Allen's stats at the plate are subpar (.226 avg., .567 OPS, 61 OPS+), but his glove is unreplaceable. He has a defensive runs saved of eight, which is second among shortstops. His two errors are also the second-fewest among shortstops in the game. Alvarez has never played in the outfield during his professional career, and there's no reason to believe that the Braves would consider experimenting.
He's batted as a designated hitter before, but unless Marcell Ozuna is traded, which has a slim chance of happening right, he's not getting put there either.
Alavarez could wind up just spending the rest of the season in Triple-A outside of a September call-up - rosters expand to 28 for the final month of the season. The Braves might not see it as worth it to burn his service time just to platoon. They're already taking that risk with Drake Baldwin at catcher.
There is a long game that needs to be considered, whether it's for his service time or simply his development as a player. Rushing him to the Majors isn't going to benefit him or the team.
Alvarez is the Braves No. 3 prospect. He recently returned from a long stint on the injured list following a wrist injury he sustained in the early games of Spring Training in February.