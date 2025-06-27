Braves vs Phillies Series Opener Enters Weather Delay
The Atlanta Braves series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies has entered a weather delay. The tarp went on the field at the time of when first pitch was originally scheduled for (7:15 p.m.).
There is currently no new first pitch time. This story is in development and will continue to be updated here as we learn more information.
The Braves and Phillies have a 3-3 tie in the season series entreing Friday. The Braves took two of three in the series held in Atlanta in April and the Phillies took the series in Philadelphia last month.
This isn't even the first time this season series has experienced a rain delay. The Braves walked it off on April 10 after a two-hours and 45-minute rain delay. The game ended around 1 a.m.
Over in Philadelphia, a doubleheader had to be played due to weather.
The Braves are coming off a division road trip to Miami and Queens, New York. They dropped the three-game series to the Marlins and split the four-game series with the Mets after winning the first two games.
Bryce Elder is scheduled to go toe-to-toe with Phillies starter Mick Abel.
According to the Weather Channel, the threat of rain is expected to increase throughout the hour with a 57% chance of rain at 8 p.m. and a 49% chance at 9 p.m. After 10 p.m., it drops to 15%.