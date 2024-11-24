Chipper Jones Blasts Former FSU QB Danny Kanell After Florida Gators Win
Thoughts on college football can come from the most unexpected places. In this case, it came from the mind and fingertips of an Atlanta Braves legend.
Former FSU quarterback Danny Kanell took a shot at the Florida Gators on X (formerly Twitter) after they beat Ole Miss.
“Congrats Florida. You are the Kansas Jayhawks of the SEC!!”
For context, this came before the Jayhawks upset No. 16 Colorado later in the evening.
Regardless, one Hall of Fame third baseman wasn’t having it. Chipper Jones clapped back in a quote tweet.
“Hey Danny….I say this with all due respect for [your] mediocre career and even less mediocre career after throwing senseless picks at FSU……[explicit acronym]! We know [you] hate the SEC, we get it. No need to pee in our cornflakes [because] [you’re] on [your] period! Congrats on Charleston Southern.”
For further context, FSU finally got their second win of the season (2-9 on the year) when they smacked FCS Charleston Southern, 41-7 on Saturday.
Kanell, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native, has not responded to Jones’ comment yet, and the Twitterverse isn’t letting him forget it. In a later tweet where all he said was “the silence is deafening,” he got called out about Jones’ tweet in a total of 16 replies.
We won’t post all of them - they’re not all clean, to put it lightly - but here are the three most family-friendly ones.
To Jones’ credit, he knows his stats. Kanell led the ACC in interceptions (13) in 1994.
Kanell was the starting quarterback for FSU from 1994 to 1995. He was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants in 1996. He played in the NFL for six seasons, two of them with the Atlanta Falcons. With the Falcons, he played in eight games, starting two of them. He threw six touchdown passes to nine interceptions.
Currently, Kanell hosts the radio show “Dusty and Danny in the Morning” on SiriusXM.
Jones played with the Braves from 1993 to 2012, his entire career. He was an eight-time all-star, the 1999 NL MVP, received MVP votes in 13 total seasons and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018.