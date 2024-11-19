NL Cy Young Finalist Thinks Braves Chris Sale Deserves the Award
It’s not every day that a Cy Young Finalist hypes up another candidate over himself. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes believes that Atlanta Braves Chris Sale should and will ultimately win the National League Cy Young Award.
It’s not unheard of for a guy to say something along the lines of they’re one of three deserving candidates. But to specifically go out and say a specific person should have it in the bag is certainly not as common.
We do not know Zach Wheeler’s thoughts on the matter. But at the very least, Sale likely appreciates the humble comment.
That being said, it’s not an opinion that isn’t coming out of nowhere. Sale’s season has already earned him a number of awards this offseason.
Here’s a list of what he has won so far:
- BBWAA National League Comeback Player of the Year
- Sporting News National League Comeback Player of the Year
- Players Choice Awards National League Comeback Player of the Year
- Players Choice Awards National League Outstanding Pitcher of the Year
- 2024 National League Pitcher’s Gold Glove
- 2024 National League Triple Crown
- 2024 All-MLB First Team
All that’s left at this point for what was arguably a career year for Sale is the Cy Young Award. Yes, technically, there is the MVP. But he isn’t a finalist for it, nor was he expected to be. But he’s been the front-runner for what is essentially the MVP for pitchers.
In 29 starts in 2024, Chris Sale went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, 225 strikeouts, a 1.01 WHIP, a 174 ERA+, a 2.09 FIP and a 6.2 WAR.
Now, to Skenes’ credit, he had himself a season worthy of being a finalist and potentially winning the award. In 23 starts, he went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, a 0.947 WHIP, a 214 ERA+, a 2.45 FIP and a 5.9 WAR.
These pitchers were teammates on the National League All-Star roster this season and Skenes was also a member of the All-MLB First Team.
At the very least, he’s probably earned himself some first-place votes and the runner-up position. If he pitched the whole season, he’s probably running away with the award over Sale.
The Cy Young Award winners will be announced on Wednesday at 6 p.m. during an awards show on MLB Network.