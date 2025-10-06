Georgia Native Might Not Be Realistic Free Agent Option for Braves
The Atlanta Braves need to target starting pitching over the offseason. Of all positions, it needs to be the top priority. In theory, there is a prime candidate to sign: Dylan Cease. The Milton, Ga., native, if signed, would bolster the rotation and give the fans a hometown product.
He’s coming off a down year, pitching to a 4.55 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP, but he’s also coming off his fifth consecutive season in which he had at least 32 starts. It’s a level of consistency that the team needs badly. No pitchers this year had 30 starts. Cease should be expected to be an impact arm despite the most recent campaign.
Cease has already been predicted to land in Atlanta, too, by Bleacher Report. MLB Jon Heyman reported that the team is likely to check in on him.
This all sounds pretty promising, but now to burst the bubble. There is one man who likely stands between the Braves and a local arm. That would be his agent, Scott Boras. Typically, the Braves and Boras don’t mix, at least as of late.
They have previously, with a notable example being Dallas Keuchel in 2019. They have even checked in on Dylan Cease in the past. A notable late-season addition to the Braves, Ha-Seong Kim, is represented by Boras. It didn’t stop them from picking him up off waivers - though more on him in a moment.
It may happen. The intent isn’t to say it’s completely off the table.
However, the recent track record is worth noting when looking into who the Braves could sign this offseason. The reason why signing Cease could be difficult makes other potential signings equally difficult.
A significant portion of the top free-agent starting pitching talent available this winter have the same agent. So, if they want to make a splash, they might have no choice. On the flip side, they avoid some top options altogether.
That has also been one of the top reasons why it could be an issue for the Braves if Kim opts against the player option. They have to negotiate with Boras. So, perhaps they bite the bullet to make upgrades. However, we need to wait and see what the case is.
In the end, this is more of a heads-up for when looking into who you might want to see come to Atlanta. While sometimes someone seems like an obvious signing, because they can be, there are factors at play that you might not consider.