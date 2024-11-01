ESPN Names Atlanta Braves Best Fit for Willy Adames
The Atlanta Braves need a major upgrade shortstop. Fortunately for them, they could be best suited for the top option on the open market. ESPN's David Schoenfield named the Braves as the best fit for free-agent shortstop Willy Adames.
Schoenfield wrote that while their current shortstop, Orlando Arica has the better glove, Adames' bat comes with an upside that far outweighs the defense. Even then, Adames' gloves is more than servicable.
"Arcia is the better defender, but Adames is fine at shortstop and brings much more offense," Schoenfield wrote.
The bigger question was if the Braves can fit the contract Adames is likely to get on the books. The Braves are ready to spend, so that might not be an issue.
Adames would fill major hole with an impact bat that the team desperately needed last season. He slashed .251/.331/.462 and had 31 home runs and 112 RBIs. Those both topped his previous career highs of 31 homers and 98 RBIs in 2022.
His biggest value comes when there are runners in scoring position. Adames batted .293 with a 1.072 OPS. Eighteen of his home runs and 93 of his RBIs came in this situation. Both of those were the best in MLB last season.
Meanwhile, Arcia was the worst qualified hitter with runners in scoring position in 2024. In this situation, he batted .155, had a .400 OPS and hit zero home runs and had just 23 RBIs.
However, the Braves might choose not to pick up certain club options, and that will create more space to spend on Adames. Schoenfield listed Travis d'Arnaud ($8 million),Aaron Bummer ($7.25) andLuke Jackson ($7 million) as a "little pricey for role players."
He also mentioned that Max Fried leaving in free agency could free up futher space to spend.
"If you don't bring all of those players back, there's room to sign Adames," Schoenfeld wrote.
Bummer and Jackson are two options that certainly should be declined, but d'Arnaud is worth keeping around. He is arguably a steal under that contract than if he was signed in free agency.
To provide a devil's advocate to the argument for keeping d'Arnaud, they have a stellar catching prospect in Drake Baldwin who could be ready to take on a role at the Major League level.