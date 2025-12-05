Atlanta Braves Secure Two Pitchers Off Waivers with SP Potential

The Atlanta Braves continue to mix and match pitching options as they prepare the roster for next season. The team announced on Friday that they claimed two pitchers off waivers, both righties. Osvaldo Bido comes from the A's organization, while Anthony Molina comes from the Rockies.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Josh Walker was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man. Walker was claimed off waivers from the Orioles a few weeks back. He saw brief action in the Majors in 2025 while with the Blue Jays. In the previous two seasons, he was part of the Mets bullpen.

Bido provides the Braves with a pitcher who could pitch out of the bullpen or as a starting pitcher. Of his 58 appearances, 28 have been starts. He's mainly been a long reliever, giving the A's three innings or more in relief last season.

He pitched to a 5.87 ERA last season. A small sample size indicates that he could be solid when he goes out there for an inning at a time instead of a long relief outing. After how last season turned out with the team clamoring for any options they could get, this move is at least understandable. He can give the team innings.

Molina is the latest Rockies pitcher to head to Atlanta. Tyler Kinley was the breakout example in the latter half of last season. Ryan Rolison was picked up last month in a move as well.

Molina pitched to a 7.27 ERA in 17 outings last season. Like Bido, he is mainly a long relief guy. He gave the Rockies two innings or more on a routine basis. Again, the logic is there. Add arms who can give the Braves innings if they need them.

These two will presumably see action in Spring Training. The names are flashy and their numbers will raise concern, but we'll see what the Braves make of them this spring.

Reliever depth has been the bulk of the Braves' action this offseason. The highlight has been re-signing Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million contract. They've brought in some outfielder depth, as well as utility or shortstop depth with Mauricio Dubon.

None of this stockpiling is anything new or out of the ordinary. Teams are going to be adding depth along with the big moves they hope to make during the offseason.

