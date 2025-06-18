Everything Clicks For Braves Bats Late In Walk-Off Win Over Mets
The Atlanta Braves bounce back from a deflating loss on Sunday with a comeback win over the New York Mets. Trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Braves tied it up before walking it off in the bottom of the 10th.
After struggling with one-run losses (10-19 overall on the year), the Braves were able to find themselves on the winning end of one.
"Hopefully, it's something that kinda gets us off the matt," Snitker said. "It should, because we've had some heartbreakers in one-run losses, so it's nice to get one like that."
Marcell Ozuna cleared the bases with a double drive in three, and Austin Riley walked it off with a sac-fly. He hacked at the first pitch he saw and took a sinker from Huascar Brazobán to deep center field. Plenty deep enough to score Luke Williams.
Riley's plan wasn't to go after the first pitch, but he saw the pitch he was anticipating and went after it.
"He threw four changeups to [Matt Olson] in the dirt, so I kinda had a feeling he was gonna challenge me, especially with the sinker," he said. "Try to get a ground ball, left side, somewhere."
He recognized the pitch in the right spot and was able to elevate it.
"The Mets are in first place, they have a really good team, so to go out there and beat them - every win matters," Ronald Acuña Jr. said via Braves Director of Baseball Player Relations Franco García translating. "Every win is important, so to be able to go out there and get that tonight is big."
The Braves have now won five of their last seven games after losing 14 of 17. They've taken a series against one contender and taken the opener from another. They enter Wednesday with a chance to take another series, one that is against a key division foe. Chris Sale will be on the mound for a scheduled 7:15 p.m. first pitch.