Expectations for Braves Top Position Player Prospect Should Be Higher in 2025
Atlanta Braves top position prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 5 overall) got his first taste of Major League action in 2024.
To put it simply, it was not pretty. In eight games, Alvarez batted .100 (3-for-30) and had zero extra-base hits. But there’s a reasonable argument that he was rushed to the Majors. Had Ozzie Albies not been injured over the summer, he would’ve spent the entire season in the Minors.
So, let’s not look at those stats and lower expectations. Even if he doesn’t establish himself as a full-time player next season, the Braves should expect more out of Alvarez going forward.
Going Through the Growing Pains
Alvarez went through some adjustments once he got back to Triple-A from his brief call-up. In his first month back, Alvarez batted .246 with a .750 OPS. This is compared to how he was hitting before the promotion. He was batting .336 with a 1.007 OPS across 28 Triple-A games.
It can be argued that the call-up hurt his confidence. However, another explanation can be found in his Double-A stats. He batted .300 with a .731 OPS in his first month with Double-A Mississippi. The following month, he batted .246 with a .697 OPS.
So he tends to look better at first until pitchers get more looks at him. It’s part of the nature of his development.
After the initial slump, Alvarez started to get back on track. In September, he batted .281 with a .731 OPS. While his power numbers continued to take a dip, it can argued that he is seeing the ball better and improving overall contact.
What’s a Realistic Outlook for 2025?
Alvarez’s MLB outlook for 2025 will be dependent on how the offseason unfolds. Orlando Arcia still has another guaranteed year on his contract, so the Braves could stick with him at shortstop.
That’s really the only position Alvarez could break into barring an injury. He’s not playing over Ozzie Albies at second base or Austin Riley at third base.
The Braves could also pursue an infielder or in a trade via free agency.
To keep it realistic, it can be projected that Alvarez will get his chance to make a good impression in Spring Training and start the season in Triple-A. If he’s performing well, he’ll make an appearance with the Braves.
An appearance at all in 2025 is very likely. How long his stay will is to be determined.