What Jurickson Profar Suspension Ruling Means for Atlanta Braves

The ruling we all expected has come about. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar’s suspension has been upheld after an appeal.

He will be suspended for the entire season (162 games and all 187 days of the MLB calendar), plus the postseason. For all intents and purposes, he’s gone until, at the earliest, when spring training is supposed to start in 2027.

He originally tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs earlier this month. It’s his second straight season being suspended. Last year, he was handed an 80-game suspension a few games into the regular season.

Last season, Profar batted .245 with a .787 OPS, 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 80-games played. He missed two additional games on the paternity list.

Whether he ever wears a Braves uniform again is something we’ll have to wait and see. That’s a discussion that’s already been had. All we can do is wait to find out. For now, the focus is on what that means for the teams right now.

An obvious step somewhere along the line is deciding what they’re going to do with Profar. But let’s look at the more immediate opportunities for now. As Walt Weiss has emphasized, with each player who goes down, another player can reap the benefits.

For starters, a roster spot is cleared for someone else without any uncertainty. The Braves have a clear runway to make adjustments accordingly.

A key reason as to why they didn’t make a quick pivot, as they did in response to other players lost for other reasons, was the possibility that Profar could be reinstated. That’s no longer the case.

If they want to add a bat that has been doing well in spring training to help aid the lineup, that flexibility is now guaranteed. Dominic Smith or Ben Gamel would join the Braves outfield as an option against right-handed hitters.

That $15 million salary he was owed is off the books. His suspension is without pay. That money can go elsewhere if they choose to. An ideal use for it would be starting pitching.

Lucas Giolito is still out there. Adding him to the rotation could go a long way toward ensuring stability. If they’re worried about Bryce Elder, he can be a long reliever in the bullpen until they need a spot starter.

There are a few ways this could go, but there are obvious next steps. With this decision out of the way, time will tell how they address the post-Profar drama part of the season.

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