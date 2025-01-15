Fans Vote Two Braves Pitchers into MLB Network's Top-10 Starters
Two Atlanta Braves starting pitchers received recognition from the fans in MLB Network’s Top-10 starting pitchers heading into 2025. Chris Sale is ranked third and Spencer Strider is ranked ninth.
The Braves are the only team with two starters in this top 10.
Both pitchers come into this top 10 from two very different angles.
Sale leaps up to the top three after a renaissance season that saw him win his first career Cy Young and the pitching Triple Crown. Meanwhile, Strider sticks around despite only pitching in nine innings last season. Missing virtually the entire season didn’t stop him from being viewed as one of the top starters in the game.
Sale also finished third in the top-10 according to MLB Network’s “The Shreddar.” The fans and the stats all align to agree that he is a top-three pitcher in the game.
In 29 starts in 2024, Chris Sale went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, 225 strikeouts, a 1.01 WHIP, a 174 ERA+, a 2.09 FIP and a 6.2 WAR.
Strider did not have the same luck with the “The Shreddar” as he did he did last season. He obviously missed all but two starts all season, so it’s natural that he’s going to drop outside of the top 10. Heading into 2024, he was ranked seventh overall.
Fan Graphs projects Strider to finish with an 8-5 record, a 3.19 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched (11.92 per nine innings), a 1.09 WHIP, a 2.7 WAR and a 3.06 FIP.
A takeaway from this is the Braves are viewed to have a strong starting rotation, potentially still one of the best in baseball. Strider won’t be back right away, but when healthy, they have the talent.
So, in a way, it does feel like the Braves will add via just getting healthy. They have what the fans view as a top-10 starter ready to jump back into action to pitch alongside someone they view as a top-three arm.