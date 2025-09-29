Two Former Braves Broadcasters Named Ford Frick Award Finalists
Award season is getting underway with the conclusion of the MLB season, and two former Atlanta Braves broadcasters are up for a top award. Skip Carray and John Sterling were named among 10 finalists for the 2025 Ford Frick Award.
Caray, who passed away in 2008, has a pothsumous nomination.
Those who remember the TBS era of Braves (1973 to 2007) baseball know him well. He was one of the voices of the Braves from 1976 until his death.
He was also a six-time winner of the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year Award.
Along with his long tenure with the Braves, Caray belonged to one of the most prolific broadcasting families in the game. His father, Harry, who is a Ford Frick Award winner, was a beloved broadcaster up in Chicago with the White Sox and then the Cubs for nearly 30 years, along with the St. Louis Cardinals for over 20 years before that.
Skip’s son, Chip, was a broadcaster with the Braves from 2005 to 2022. All three Caray’s had the chance to be on a call together, including with the Braves were up against the Cubs.
Chip has been part of the Cardinals' broadcast since 2023, continuing a family legacy in the Midwest.
Sterling was a Braves broadcaster from 1982 to 1987, spending time covering the Atlanta Hawks as well. He went on to be the radio voice of the New York Yankees from 1989 to 2024, a position for which he became most notable for having.
The Ford Frick Award is named after the former National League President and has been awarded annually since 1978. The award is named after Ford due to his significance in the establishment of a radio presence in the sport.
Each winner of the award participates in the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and gets to give an acceptance speech. Along with Harry, notable winners of the award include Vin Scully, Al Michaels, Bob Costas, Bob Uecker, Mel Allen, Red Barber and Tim McCarver.
Either winning the award would make history, since no Ford Frick Award winner to date has had a significant affiliation with the Braves.