Former Yankees, Red Sox OF Building to Full Strength with Braves AAA Team
The Atlanta Braves could have another depth piece ready and waiting soon. Outfielder Alex Verdugo continues to build up to major league ready in Triple-A after missing Spring Training. He went unsigned until right before Opening Day.
Manager Brian Snitker said the priority right now is to get him in shape.
“As we’ve seen in the past, it’s hard on those guys that miss Spring Training,” Snitker said. “...We got to get him in shape to play nine innings and play in the outfield on his feet.”
Verdugo was picked up by the Braves on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. It’s a Major League contract, but he’s starting in Triple-A to get work in.
For nearly the entire offseason, he received zero Major League offers. There was no word on the number of minor league deals there may have been.
He has only played two games so far because he had to work towards being able to see live action. He had yet to play all nine innings of a game. He played in six innings of his first game and seven innings of his second.
He didn’t have a spring, so they’re having to simulate one for him.
In five at-bats, he has one hit - a double in Saturday’s 10-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds - and a run scored.
Verdugo is coming off his lone season with the New York Yankees, which was also statistically his worst full season. In 149 regular-season games, he finished with a .233/.291/.356 slash line with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and an 83 OPS+. His postseason numbers were lackluster as well. In 14 games, he batted .208 with one home run and eight RBIs.
He has a higher ceiling based on his time with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. In his time with those two teams, he has a career slash line of .281/.337/.428 with 57 career home runs and 255 RBIs.
A bounce back to that would provide a desperate boost to the outfield bats.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is still out until at least sometime in May, and Jurickson Profar is out for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs. He is also ineligible for the postseason.
Those who are available are slumping out of the gate. Jarred Kelenic, Bryan De La Cruz and Eli White are batting a combined .142 (7-for-49) with a solo home run.
The moment Verdugo starts to get going in Triple-A, there’s little doubt the Braves will call him up to give him a shot.