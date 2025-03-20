Braves Sign Former Yankees Outfielder Ahead of Regular Season
The Atlanta Braves add another bat in free agency as Spring Training winds down. They announced that they have signed Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. He will start the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
This signing ends the long wait for Verdugo to even receive a Major League offer. A report from earlier this week revealed that information.
Verdugo is coming off his lone season with the New York Yankees, which was also statistically his worst full season. In 149 regular season games, he finished with a .233/.291/.356 slash line with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and an 83 OPS+. His postseason numbers were lackluster as well. In 14 games, he batted .208 with one home run and eight RBIs.
He has spent most of his career split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. He has a career slash line of .272/.328/.414 with 70 career home runs and 316 RBIs.
This move adds further outfield depth at a very low cost to the roster. By May, Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II and Jurickson Profar will be the starting outfielders. However, Verdugo would provide more depth, which was an issue for the Braves at times last season.
Other outfield options include Eli White, who got more playing time toward the end of last season and is has had a solid spring, and Luke Williams, who saw action during parts of last season as well.
Certain injuries left them scrambling to sign free agents in the middle of the season. This time, they’re planning ahead to have backups in the system.
The Braves have been making moves to improve depth as of late. In the last week, they have been reported to have added catcher James McCann and former star closer Craig Kimbrel.
Kimbrel is already confirmed to see action in Triple-A along with Verdugo.
These moves help finalize how the roster and system will look heading into Opening Day. Spring Training action in Florida will conclude on Sunday and the Braves will then start to make their way west for the start of the regular season.
They’ll start off in San Diego against the Padres on March 27. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. EDT.