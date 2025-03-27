Fox Sports Analyst Picks Braves to Win World Series Ahead of Opening Day
The night before Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves were predicted to win the 2024 World Series. Fox Sports MLB analyst and the brother of future Hall of Fame starter Justin Verlander, Ben Verlander, picked them to win a rematch with the Houston Astros.
Verlander mentioned he’s gotten two of the last four picks correct. So, you could consider his pick to be a coin flip at the moment.
In his bracket prediction, the Braves would beat the Mets in the Wild Card Series. Since the Braves would be the higher seed, and the Phillies have a bye to the National League Division Series here, it’s implied that they finish second in the National League East again.
However, they would finally get their revenge on the Phillies. The Braves were knocked out of the NLDS by the Phillies in four games in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. However, this payback would come in the National League Championship Series. The Braves would eliminate the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NLDS en route to this payback.
Payback is necessary for the Braves to win a World Series apparently. When they won the National League Pennant in 2021, they avenged a blown 3-1 to the Dodgers that occurred in the NLCS the previous year.
If Verlander is correct, then a law of nature is being established for the Braves. Then again, it might already be a trend.
When the Braves won in 1995, they beat the Cleveland Indians, who they lost the World Series to in 1948 when they were the Boston Braves. They helped ensure the Indians/Guardians championship drought continues to date back to that 1948 championship.
Those World Series matchups with the Yankees are the lone exception when it comes to payback. Since 1957, it’s been loss after loss.
How it will turn out with another Fall Classic against the Twins or Blue Jays is yet to be determined. So, we can’t speak on that.
If they do beat the Astros, it would be the first time they've beaten an opponent in the World Series twice. So, there’s that. It’s probably easier to make the pick now that Justin is out in San Francisco with the Giants, too.
In all seriousness, this pick by Verlander repeats a major point. This Braves roster is still very capable. If they’re healthy, they’re good enough to win as anybody. A lot of key players are expected to be back and contributing for a playoff run. This luxury didn’t exist back in October. This time, it can.