Jorge Soler's Latest Tear Making His Re-Acquisition By Atlanta Braves Worth It
The Atlanta Braves have been shuffling the roster throughout the season to make up for injuries. To add insult to those injuries, a good share of healthy players have underperformed.
In the end, the Braves opted for one move at the deadline in the process. This brought back outfielder Jorge Soler and reliever Luke Jackson.
While Jackson has been a thorn in the Braves side since returning, Soler has managed to make half of this trade worth it.
It doesn’t look that way at first glance. He had a slow arrival. Then, he got hurt as he was heating up. After that, he went very cold in the 13 games after he got back.
But down the stretch, he’s been one of the most reliable bats in the lineup.
In 13 games since Sept. 4, Soler has batted .318 with a .979 OPS, two home runs and six RBIs. If the Braves can find their way into the postseason, Soler is going to be running it back like it’s 2021.
The best part is it didn’t even take that much to acquire him. The deadline deal only required lefty Tyler Matzek and third baseman Sabin Ceballo (Braves' No.17 prospect).
Yes, Soler’s contract is a factor in that. He’s making $16 million a year for another two years. But think of it this way. The Braves acquired a solid bat and they hung on to their top prospects. Most of the time, you have to pay a premium for players who are more than just a rental.
Along with that, Matzek has already been released by the Giants and re-signed by the Braves.
It was a low-risk, high-reward move and the reward is growing.
There have been hits and misses in the Braves' attempts to salvage this season. The Soler-Jackson embodies that. Could more have been done at the deadline than just Soler? Of course.
But if any acquisition has panned out, it’s this one. Make that 2-for-2 in Soler acquisitions this decade.