Key Braves Bats Get Job Done, Bounce Back Against Marlins
The Atlanta Braves' bats bounce back from a quiet night on Friday to take down the Miami Marlins, 7-0, to knot up the series. Nearly every key cog in the offensive machine did their part in the effort.
Marcell Ozuna opened scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first. The designated hitter has been struggling to find consistency this month, but he's finding ways to have a clutch moment here and there. He has a home run and 10 RBIs over his last eight games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. continues his comeback tour with another multi-hit day, where he had an RBI double to make it a 2-0 ball game, while reaching base four times in total. The effort brought Acuña's batting average back above .390 and his OPS to 1.200.
"He gives us something to talk about every day," manager Brian Snitker said via the FanDuel Sports Network. "Just with his play and just how he keeps going, and he's just doing his thing pretty much. I don't think it's anything other than what he's capable of, and it's been very impressive to miss this much time and come back and do what he's done."
Acuña continues to know when to use the wheels, scoring from first base on Ozuna's double. Snitker has been happy with how methodical the outfielder has been with running the basepaths.
"He's been good," he said via the FanDuel Sports Network. "He's been smart about when he turns it on. That speed's fun to watch, I'll tell you that, because it's something special.
Snitker added that he doesn't recall seeing a somersault when scoring a run before Saturday. Acuña will take his spot on the All-Star roster whenever it's ready.
Austin Riley and Michael Harris have their moments at the plate. His RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to drive in Acuña to make it 3-0 was just his sixth run batted in in June. For what it's worth, he's batted in a run in back-to-back games now. Harris picked up an RBI and a stolen base in the game. That swiped bag was his first this month.
Rookie catching phenom Drake Baldwin capped off scoring with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the game away.
They now have a shot to pick up their fourth consecutive series win. First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:40 p.m. EDT.