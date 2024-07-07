López, Home Runs Lead Braves to Series Win over Phillies
The Atlanta Braves came alive yet again en route to a 6-0 win in their rubber match against the Philadelphia Phillies. They take two of three in their weekend series. This wraps up a weekend of a nice offensive showing as the Braves scored five or more runs in all three games to pick up a big series win.
The Braves smacked four home runs, including three in the second inning alone.
Adam Duvall hit a solo shot to left field to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. That shot was Duvall’s seventh home run of the year and his first since June 6.
Jarred Kelenic’s 10th home run of the season into the Chop House in right center field. Three more runs on the board for the Braves to make it 4-0.
Kelenic now has six home runs since he was moved to the top of the order on June 15.
Matt Olson, who led all of MLB with 54 home runs last season, hadn’t homered in 14 games heading into Sunday. He snapped that drought with his 13th home run of the season to make it 5-0. He also had a stellar backhand, no-look play to go along with it.
Recent call-up Eli White had himself a day following his 0-for-4 performance on Saturday. He went 2-for-3 with his first big league home run of the season to cap off scoring.
Lopez Back in the League
Reynaldo López was masterful in his 16th start of the season for the Braves. He pitched his sixth scoreless outing to lower his ERA back down to 1.71. Lopez went six innings striking out six and allowing five base runners and improved to 7-2 on the year.
With that outing, Lopez once again qualifies as the ERA leader. He is 50 points ahead of the second-best ERA in MLB. Seth Lugo is second with a 2.21 ERA.
The Braves still sit eight-games back of the Phillies for first place in the National League East. However, they maintain a 2.5-game lead for the first wild card.
The Braves head out west to start a seven-game road trip. They’ll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series starting on Monday. This road trip will carry the Braves into the All-Star Break. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. on the East Coast.