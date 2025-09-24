Matt Olson Joins Rare Braves Company with Season Milestones
The Atlanta Braves are, simply put, wrapping up a disappointing season. Despite high hopes for the year, they found themselves missing the playoffs, marking the first time they will miss out on October since 2017.
A few select players on the squad have still managed to have stellar seasons, and Matt Olson, unsurprisingly, is one of them. The Atlanta native reached a milestone this season that hasn’t been seen from a Brave since Braves legend Chipper Jones.
Monday, Olson joined one of the most exclusive clubs that a Brave can be in, notching 28 home runs, 40 doubles, 93 RBIs and 90 walks. It marked the first time since Chipper Jones’ 1999 MVP campaign, and the second time overall, that a Brave has recorded at least 25 home runs, 40 doubles, 90 RBIs and 90 walks in a season.
The ever-consistent Olson has been close to this club as a Brave before, falling short last season in the walks category.
Olson even earned himself NL Player of the Week honors just last week, in which he went 12-30 (.400) with three home runs and 10 RBIs in seven games, during what turned out to be the bulk of a 10-game winning streak.
That same week, MLB.com named him the Braves’ MVP of the season, once again confirming him as one of the top players on the team. Arguably, it’s a reflection of him being a top player in the sport. At the publication of this story, he has the 11th-best OPS in the National League.
Olson was named to his third All-Star Game this season, as part of the reserves, getting to play in front of the home crowd during the festivities in Atlanta. He also participated in the Home Run Derby in place of Ronald Acuña Jr.
The latter accomplishment during All-Star Weekend provided a nice full-circle moment for someone who attended the Home Run Derby as a kid in Atlanta back in 2000.
Olson still has another four years guaranteed on his contract, running through 2029, as well as a $20 million option for 2030. He’s also got an Iron Man streak to keep up, so he’ll be there day in and day out. The Braves can rest easy knowing that, no matter how bad the season looks, they’ll have his production once through the lineup.
That position is on lock with one of the top players in the National League. They can focus elsewhere.