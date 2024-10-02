Max Fried Takes Mound for Atlanta Braves Facing Elimination
After Tuesday night's 4-0 loss, the Atlanta Braves turn to Max Fried to keep their season alive. As a pending free agent, this is Fried’s last guaranteed game in a Braves uniform. He will look to make it count.
The Braves penciled Fried in for Game 2 knowing they’d have one of their top arms on the mound for either a clinching or elimination scenario. After an abysmal offensive showing in Game 1, it’ll be the latter.
In 29 starts during the regular season, Fried has a 3.25 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched. He also has two complete games this season, including a shutout.
In 19 career postseason appearances (11 starts), Fried has a 4.57 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched. He has pitched in one Wild Card series game back in 2020. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds en route to a win in Game 1.
“We feel very confident,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “Max has been in these games before with our backs against the wall. There’s no one else we would rather want on the mound.”
Fried delivered in a big way in his final regular-season start. He pitched 8 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine. His dominant showing earned him a standing ovation from the home crowd at Truist Park.
He will go up against Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Musgrove has had an off year while also battling injuries. Even in an off-year, he had a respectable 3.88 ERA in 19 starts. In three career postseason starts, he has a 2.89 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
The Braves look to keep their season alive in a do-or-die Game 2. They look to become just the second team to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Wild Card series. First pitch is set for 8:38 p.m. EDT.