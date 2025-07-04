Mechanical Issues Potential Culprit Behind Braves Ozuna's Long Slump
Marcell Ozuna continues to battle through drought at the plate in hopes of finding his swing again. In his last 28 games, the Atlanta Braves designated hitter is batting .170 with a .498 OPS with one home run and 15 RBIs.
He notably had been battling a hip issue for the longest time, and now it's just getting back to form. There is the possibility that while toughing out the injury, his mechanics changed up a bit.
"I don't think that's off the table," manager Brian Snitker said. "Definitely could be that. You know, most guys are gonna say they're fine, and they're going to play through it, and they don't want it to be an excuse."
Snitker said he hasn't seen anything in particular about Ozuna's swing that looks different. He just wouldn't rule the idea out. He said they're always looking into the analystics and video to see what can be changed up.
Ozuna injured his hip in mid-April during the Tampa Bay Rays series and ended up sitting out the Toronto Blue Jays series. He's continued to play through it, but the issue won't be entirely fixed until the offseason when he doesn't have to miss games.
“I’m trying to help my team,” he said via The Athletic's David O'Brien in early June. “That’s the most important thing, so I want to be in the lineup every day.”
When healthy, we know what Ozuna is capable of. He started this season right where he left his All-Star 2024 season off. Through his first 30 games, he had a .915 OPS and was able to find a way through the end of May before the numbers started to drop off.
To his credit, he's had his moments during this slump. He helped jump start rallied during the home series against Rockies and Mets. However, he hasn't driven a run since June 21.
While Snitker has sat other players, specifically Michael Harris II, in the effort to help get them back on track, he didn't have that same philosophy with Ozuna.
"He's another one that's kind of trying to get something going," he said regarding Ozuna following Wednesday's game. "And the only way he's going to is to, and we see what he can do, is to keep playing him."
Ozuna is back in the lineup as per usual for the Braves. He's batting in the fifth spot in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.