MLB Reveals Braves Players On 2025 All-Star Game Ballot
That time of year has arrived. The MLB All-Star Ballot is live. The first round of voting went live at noon on Wednesday, June 4 and will run until noon on June 26. With the release of the ballot, the nine Atlanta Braves players featured on the ballot have been revealed.
The voting selects who will be in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game. Whoever makes it on the team will get to play at home in front of the fans when the Braves host festivities this season.
To preface, each team has a player on the ballot at each position, including three outfielders, guaranteeing that there would be an entire lineup eligible for a nod to the Midsummer Classic.
Braves Players In Order On Ballot
- First base: Matt Olson
- Second base: Ozzie Albies
- Third base: Austin Riley
- Shortstop: Nick Allen
- Catcher: Sean Murphy
- Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II and Alex Verdugo
- Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna
Pitchers are selected through a different process and are not on the ballot.
Six of these players have been All-Stars before (Acuña, Albies, Murphy, Olson, Ozuna and Riley). Ozuna was the lone Braves position player All-Star last season.
About who most would expect have made the ballot. Acuña made it back just in time to be under consideration for an All-Star nod. He's played like he's All-Star worthy in the 10 games he's been back (.342 avg, 1.036 OPS, three home runs, six RBIs).
Catcher Sean Murphy makes his way on the ballot over rookie Drake Baldwin. The latter has had the better year by far, but Murphy being on the ballot makes sense as he's the starting catcher.
Other Braves players can still be voted on through a write-in vote. So for those who want to see Baldwin in the starting lineup, there is still a way to make it happen. Even after the voting has concluded, position players can still be selected to be in the reserves all the way up until the game is played.
A second phase will be June 30 to July 2 to finalize the starting lineup.
The 95th MLB All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park on July 15, 2025. The Home Run Derby will come the night before at the same location.