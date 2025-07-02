Former Braves Outfielder Makes Most of Return to Truist Park with Angels
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler had a strong night for the Angels in his homecoming to Truist Park Tuesday night. He went 1-for-2 with a walk, driving in two of the Angels' four runs in an eighth-inning rally.
He woke up Tuesday morning still on the 10-day injured list and came off of it a few hours before first pitch. The Angels thought he was healthy and ready to go, and he delivered. He got a few cheers from the crowd as he stepped into the box for his first at-bat of the game.
In 68 games overall in his first season with the Angels, Soler is batting .209 with a .643 OPS, eight home runs and 28 RBIs.
Soler has had two post-deadline stints with the Braves in his career. In 2021, he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Kasey Kalich. He became a key member of the World Series run that year, taking home the World Series MVP honor. He batted .300 with a 1.191 OPS and a three-run shot against the Houston Astros in Game Six that remains forever part of Braves lore.
Last season, the Braves decided to run it back with Soler, acquiring him from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-hander Tyler Matzek, a World Series teammate of Soler's, and minor league third baseman Sabin Ceballos.
The Braves traded Soler to the Angels at the start of free agency back in November for right-hander Griffin Canning. The Braves wound up non-tendering Canning, making the Soler trade strictly a salary-dumping move.
Soler is one of three former Braves players returning to Truist Park this week. Travis d'Arnaud is also with the Angels, backing up Logan O'Hoppe, and Charlie Morton returns with the Orioles this weekend.
The Braves aim to even their series with the Angels when they return to action on Wednesday. Didier Fuentes will take the mound against Yusei Kikuchi for a 7:15 p.m. EDT first pitch.