Two NL West Teams Expected To Be In on Braves Free Agent Max Fried
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be in on the Max Fried sweepstakes.
In an article from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Giants, “will be part of the mix.”
He also added that we shouldn’t “forget the Dodgers, who are targeting at least one high-end starter.”
Fried is a California native - specifically, he’s from the Los Angeles area. Giving him the chance to come home - that and being two franchises that theoretically have the money to spend on him - could be a worthwhile pitch.
The longtime Atlanta Braves lefty is one of the top starting pitchers on the market this winter, and a number of teams are already reportedly in on him.
Multiple American League East teams are reported to be wanting his services: The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are the three that have been popping up.
In 2024, Fried had a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts with a 1.16 WHIP, a 128 ERA+ and 166 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched. He’s made two All-Star appearances, taken home three Gold Gloves and was the Cy Young runner-up in 2022.
He’s had a major-league-best 2.81 ERA over the past five seasons as well.
So far, there have been no reports of the Braves being in on their starter of eight seasons. The most recent news related to him was when they extended a qualifying offer his way on Nov. 4. This would be a one-year, $21.05 million a season. Fried has until Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. to make his decision - he’s expected to reject it.
There are currently no reports of any offers actually being extended to Fried - though is pretty normal. It’s early in the offseason.
Fried’s contract is projected to be around six years and could push past the $170 million mark.