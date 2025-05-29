Phillies Analyst Urges Retaliation After Braves Strider Plunks Harper
The flames continue to be fanned following the beaning of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Following the game on Tuesday, broadcaster Rubén Amaro Jr. was confident that a Braves player will be plunked back in due time.
"Someone will pay for that, I gotta believe. There's a lot of baseball to be played against the Atlanta Braves, and I will tell you somone on that mound will do the job by retaliating. I'm not sure when. They have plenty of time to do it. But it certainly should happen.
Amaro thinks this needs to be done regardless of if Strider was actually trying to hit Harper or not.
"Even if it wasn't purposeful to hit him," Amaro said, "I think retaliation sometimes is the right thing to do."
Strider has said that he wasn't trying to hit Harper.
In the bottom of the first inning with two outs, Strider hit Harper in the right elbow. Harper had to exit the game. X-rays came back negative and he was said to have an elbow contusion. However, Harper is not in the lineup for the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. Alec Bohm is in at first base.
It was not an injury where he could jump back in after a day off. However, Phillies manager Rob Thomson had a positive update on Harper heading into the day.
“He came in yesterday for treatment,” Thomson said. “He’s in there now, I believe. Still had swelling, still was in pain, but it was a lot better than we expected.”
Strider has hit four batters in three starts this season, and Harper is the most recent to see a pitch a little too far inside. He certainly is the biggest name to get hit and had the most severe injury.
With action resuming on Thursday, there are a minimum of 18 innings for something to potentially happen quickly. The Braves could and probably should be on the lookout. They've had their share of casulaties in the last 12 months due to hit by pitches and don't want to deal with another.