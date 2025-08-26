Pitcher Sailing Past Braves Baldwin in Rookie of the Year Race
The final stretch for the National League Rookie of the Year award is seeing the competition get stiffer. Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, who was the frontrunner not too long ago, is now trailing two others.
Chicago Cubs right-hander has become the betting favorite according to BetOnline (+135), with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins coming with the second-best odds (+180). Baldwin’s current odds are +200.
Based on the odds, it remains a tight race, and closer than other projections based on odds. Recently, ESPN had Collins as the favorite with negative odds. That would make him the clear frontrunner. However, this shows nobody is a total shoo-in, even if there is a favorite.
However, it still reveals Baldwin has become less of a clear-cut favorite over time
Collins has taken home the National League Rookie of the Month honor (July) since Baldwin won it back in May. Horton is well-positioned to take home the honor for August.
In five starts, he had a 0.72 ERA in 25 innings pitched. He’s allowed one run or fewer in all of them, with three of those starts being scoreless.
Going back to the start of July, Horton has had six scoreless starts out of his last nine. When looking at the stats, it’s not a surprise that Baldwin has lost ground in this race.
He’s been playing well, but someone else has just been that lights-out.
However, based on how the oddsmakers are positioning the candidates, these are the final three players and, in turn, the three most likely to be finalists for the award.
Other candidates, such as Marlins’ catcher Augustin Ramiriez, are seen as long shots for the award.
Baldwin is batting .278 with an .802 OPS, 14 home runs and 58 RBIs this season despite platooning with Sean Murphy for most of the season. He has driven in 17 of those runs over his last 12 games played, including three nights where he drove in three runs or more.
These moments have come up in the clutch, helping the Braves rally to win a few games they shouldn’t have.
Even finishing as a finalist would be an honor for him and a testament to his quick rise that began last year. However, capping it off with the award would be even sweeter for him.
There’s just over a month left in the season and plenty of time to pull ahead (and fall further behind).
